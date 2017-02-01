February 2017 - Cork Live Music Preview
This month sees Raising Jupiter, Midge Ure, Dinosaur, Donna Taggart, Karl Blau and lots more take to stages all around the city...
|Click here for the full event guide
Health Minister Aging Five Times Faster Than Growth in A&E QueuesPosted on Jan 30th, 2017
Consultants in Cork who recently met the health minister Simon Harris say that the 30 year old is ageing approximately five times faster than regular men his age.
Satan Signs Up To Jobs Website After Trump InaugurationPosted on Jan 23rd, 2017
Satan provided a steady stream of evil for the planet to contend with but his position has become redundant by Trump’s presidency so he's looking for a job....
Grim Reaper Can’t Believe He Didn’t Think of McGowan in 2016Posted on Jan 17th, 2017
Friends of Shane McGowan based in Cork say the singer is feeling particularly edgy about the new year having escaped the grim reaper's celebrity death scythe in 2016....
School Admissions Policy: Parents Should Show Deep Religious Faith in CorkPosted on Jan 16th, 2017
Under the PROC government schools in the Rebel County will require parents to display a deep religious faith in Cork...
January 2017 - Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on Jan 4th, 2017
Wallis Bird, James Vincent McMorrow, James McMurty, Ian Shaw, Lynda Cullen, Sarah Jarosz at the Ballincollig Winter Music Festival and much more...