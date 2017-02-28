March 2017 - Cork Gig Preview
This month as well as all the Paddy's Day trad around the city we've got The Riptide Movement, August Wells, Marc Copeland, Warsaw Radio, Marlene Enright, Usher's Island at St. Lukes and Gig na Gaelainne at city Hall...
Outrage as 82 Restaurants in the McKenna’s Top 100 Not in CorkPosted on Feb 27th, 2017
Food guide fail. Every Cork person knows that ALL of the country’s best restaurants are in Cork.
Judge awards €30,000 Compo to man who was hit by car in a dreamPosted on Feb 27th, 2017
Cork Judge awards a young man from Gurranabraher €30,000 compensation having been hit by a car being driven by a two headed Lllama during a dream.
Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of CorkPosted on Feb 20th, 2017
If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...
Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 MildnessPosted on Feb 20th, 2017
Emergency Weather Committee seek €500 million relief fund as incredible mildness sets in over the country...
Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in AustraliaPosted on Feb 19th, 2017
A Corkman and emigrant has made a series of phone calls home again to let his family and friends know that the weather is better in Australia....