Dundalk Fans To Receive Comeuppance Award

A consolation prize for Sunday’s losing FAI cup side Dundalk has been an award made to fans. Their team may have lost both the league and cup but fans can look forward to being crowed 2017 All-Ireland Comeuppance Champions after spending the entire FAI cup final taunting and booing the Cork goalkeeper before Mark McNulty ironically became his team’s hero.



Each time the Ballincollig shot stopper came into contact with the ball during the game, which went to extra time and penalties, the great unwashed behind his goal discharged a vicious chorus of vile language, taunts and boos.



When Dundalk won the toss to have the penalty shoot out at their end of the ground a huge roar, not unlike the howls of an army of orcs in Lord of the Rings, could be heard as Dundalk fans believed they could swing it in their team’s favour by continuing their desperate behaviour towards McNulty.



On penalty number four McNulty got a hand to block Michael Duffy’s shot while his rival and alleged man-of-the-match Gary Rogers failed to save any of Cork’s shots. When Kieran Sadlier buried City’s fifth the battalion of boos behind the goal was finally silenced.



Watching replays of the last penalty it’s hard to take your eyes off young Sadlier as he sprints away in celebration but it’s worth having another look at the motionless, silent crowd behind the goal.



The award will be made as soon as Dundalk fans have the egg surgically removed from their faces.

