                  

Sponsors

PROC Mailing List



On Today

We Are One by Gillian Cussen
Blackwater Valley Makers Arts Centre, 10am

Harry Clarke: Watercolours
Crawford Art Gallery, 10am

Citizen Nowhere / Citizen Somewhere
Crawford Art Gallery, 10am

Statio Bene: Art and Ireland’s Maritime Haven
Crawford Art Gallery, 10am

Lucid Abnormalities
Crawford Art Gallery, 10am

Complex States: Art In The Years Of Brexit
Crawford Art Gallery, 10am

Picturehouse Livestream
Cyprus Avenue, 8pm

Nua Collective's 'Premiere Exhibition'
Online, 7pm

Cork 1920 - The Burning Of A City
St. Peter's Cork, 11am

Happy Holiday: Christmas with Andy Williams
The Everyman, 1am

John Spillane and Friends – Presented By The Everyman
The Everyman, 8pm

Cork Artists Winter Showcase
Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, 5pm

Forum Latest

The official Cork court report thread.
2 hrs - 71,904 views

Child abuse in Scouting Ireland..
2 hrs - 27,551 views

RIP Tim Severin
2 hrs - 323 views

Wuhan Wheeze
2 hrs - 1,472,131 views

The Official Celtic Thread
2 hrs - 1,735,178 views

Rate the last movie you watched out of 10
2 hrs - 2,351,239 views

Sinn Fein are not a Normal Political Party ??
2 hrs - 18,071 views

Christy Ring Documentary on RTE
2 hrs - 1,903 views

Official Cork City FC/LOI thread!
3 hrs - 1,635,791 views

The Munster Rugby Thread 2019/20
3 hrs - 71,848 views

Your favourite breed of dog.
3 hrs - 192 views

Jesus lads, 'tis looking like BREXIT!
3 hrs - 1,678,856 views

The Gaelic Football Thread
3 hrs - 2,358,389 views

Cork minor hurling 2019
4 hrs - 118,829 views

A very covid Christmas
5 hrs - 1,127 views

Cork city has gone to the dogs.
5 hrs - 267,381 views

Cork Minor Footballers 2020
5 hrs - 9,514 views

The Official Arsenal Thread - Part 2
6 hrs - 551,621 views

Official PRoC Betting Challenge 2020/21
6 hrs - 8,255 views

John Harbison goes bang.
6 hrs - 442 views

 
 
 Home
 Forums
 Events
 Tickets
 Articles
 Street Art
 Cork Slang
 Contact
 Shop
Website & Content Management System designed and developed by PROC