Michéal Martin Breaks Silence To Blame Politicians’ Silence for Plebiscite Rejection

Fianna Fáil leader, Michéal Martin, has finally broken his silence on Cork's mayoral plebiscite which was rejected by just over 900 votes, describing the government’s campaign as “absolutely shambolic”.



According to the leader, the main problem was that many Cork citizens were not aware of the plebiscite and voted against it by a narrow margin when presented with a ballot paper last Friday.



Although having stated he is in favour of directly elected mayors in the past, Martin chose to avoid the issue entirely during the run up to voting last Friday remaining completely silent on the matter.

Cork’s Fianna Fáil councillors were against the proposal but, confusingly, Limerick’s Fianna Fáil councillors favoured the same proposal for their city and county which passed by a narrow margin.



