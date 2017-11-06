Traffic Box Mural - The Real King of Football
Cork City FC manager John Caulfield has led his side to victory in an historic FAI cup and league double.
As well as a dedication to Cork City FC's double winning manager it 'doubles' as a welcome to all our many visitors and residents from Brazil.
|The real king of world football gets a man hug from Pele.
So Much Winning: Which double are you on about, bah?Posted on Nov 6th, 2017
The FAI Cup double? The Cup and League double? Or the Men and Women double? Your guide to the mesmerising stack of Cork City FC victories, doubles and double-doubles...
Dundalk Fans To Receive Comeuppance AwardPosted on Nov 6th, 2017
After spending the entire FAI cup booing Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty and then witnessing his stunning cup winning penalty save, Dundalk fans are to receive a special award...
8 Things We Loved About DejazzPosted on Oct 31st, 2017
There's a consensus that this one was the best yet. Here's the simple stuff we liked.
Start Referring to Sonia as Three Time World ChampionPosted on Oct 25th, 2017
As former Chinese athlete team doctor admits those who "defeated" Sonia's O'Sullivan were off their faces we shouldn't wait in vain for the Gold medals to be given to their rightful owner. Instead we should just change how we refer to Cork's greatest ever runner...
The Case for Cork To Remain Within the Republic of IrelandPosted on Oct 9th, 2017
Like Catalans not everyone in Cork wants independence. Apparently. Time for a balanced review of why Cork should remain under the oppressive boot of the Dublin government...