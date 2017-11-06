Traffic Box Mural - The Real King of Football

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in News

 
 

Cork City FC manager John Caulfield has led his side to victory in an historic FAI cup and league double.

As well as a dedication to Cork City FC's double winning manager it 'doubles' as a welcome to all our many visitors and residents from Brazil. 

The real king of world football gets a man hug from Pele. 


 

 

