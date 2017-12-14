The Best Gift for Proud Corkonians This Christmas

Posted on Dec 14, 2017 in News

 
 



High end beautifully hand crafted string art encased in a solid Irish hardwood white deep box frame. 

The piece features a map of the People's Republic of Cork - our nearly-independent country that is sometimes referred to as County Cork!  

Each piece is individually produced by hand in Ballincollig, Co. Cork.
Product weights 2.0kg. 

Click here to buy:
http://shop.peoplesrepublicofcork.com/proc-string-art-in-white-box-frame/

 

Related Articles

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 22nd, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....

Read More

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 22nd, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....

Read More

Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....

Read More

10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to cut-throat sales shopping….

Read More

Misery Guts Unpacks SHARE Sticker He’s Been Using For 20 Years

Misery Guts Unpacks SHARE Sticker He’s Been Using For 20 Years

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Montenotte tightarse swans into town with a 20 year old sticker so he doesn't have to give money to charity...

Read More

 
 

Advertising

 
Independence for the Rebel County

Copyright ©2017 PeoplesRepublicOfCork.com & respective authors. All rights reserved. No content may be reproduced without the express permission of PeoplesRepublicOfCork.50-154
Home | Forums | Advertise | Submissions | Contact | Shop | Top of Page