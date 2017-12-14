The Best Gift for Proud Corkonians This Christmas





High end beautifully hand crafted string art encased in a solid Irish hardwood white deep box frame.



The piece features a map of the People's Republic of Cork - our nearly-independent country that is sometimes referred to as County Cork!



Each piece is individually produced by hand in Ballincollig, Co. Cork.

Product weights 2.0kg.



Click here to buy:

http://shop.peoplesrepublicofcork.com/proc-string-art-in-white-box-frame/

Share this story

Related Articles

10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to cut-throat sales shopping…. Tweet This Read More