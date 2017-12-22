Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 22, 2017 in News

 
 
 

Related Articles

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 22nd, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....

Read More

Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....

Read More

10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to cut-throat sales shopping….

Read More

Misery Guts Unpacks SHARE Sticker He’s Been Using For 20 Years

Misery Guts Unpacks SHARE Sticker He’s Been Using For 20 Years

Posted on Dec 19th, 2017

Montenotte tightarse swans into town with a 20 year old sticker so he doesn't have to give money to charity...

Read More

Ryanair Set To Officially Recognise ‘Passengers’

Ryanair Set To Officially Recognise ‘Passengers’

Posted on Dec 18th, 2017

After refusing to give recognition to unions until last week Ryanair are now said to be considering doing the same for passengers. Internal memo suggests Ryanair may change the way customers are referred to from ‘vile ungrateful scum’ to ‘vile ungrateful human scum’

Read More

 
 

Advertising

 
2.5 million pageviews per month

Copyright ©2017 PeoplesRepublicOfCork.com & respective authors. All rights reserved. No content may be reproduced without the express permission of PeoplesRepublicOfCork.51-152
Home | Forums | Advertise | Submissions | Contact | Shop | Top of Page