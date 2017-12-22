Sure Tiz Only Murder - 10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales Shopping
Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to getting the bargains you just have to have....
10 Tips For Cut-Throat Sales ShoppingPosted on Dec 19th, 2017
Christmas sales are starting earlier and earlier every year so whether it’s a last-minute present or a 6am bargain follow our no nonsense guide to cut-throat sales shopping….
Misery Guts Unpacks SHARE Sticker He’s Been Using For 20 YearsPosted on Dec 19th, 2017
Montenotte tightarse swans into town with a 20 year old sticker so he doesn't have to give money to charity...
Ryanair Set To Officially Recognise ‘Passengers’Posted on Dec 18th, 2017
After refusing to give recognition to unions until last week Ryanair are now said to be considering doing the same for passengers. Internal memo suggests Ryanair may change the way customers are referred to from ‘vile ungrateful scum’ to ‘vile ungrateful human scum’