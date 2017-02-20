Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork
If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...
Check out this superb video of Cork harbour from above with shots of Monkstown, Cobh, Spike Island, Tivoli and Blackrock Castle.
Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 MildnessPosted on Feb 20th, 2017
Emergency Weather Committee seek €500 million relief fund as incredible mildness sets in over the country...
Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in AustraliaPosted on Feb 19th, 2017
A Corkman and emigrant has made a series of phone calls home again to let his family and friends know that the weather is better in Australia....
Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re HomePosted on Feb 13th, 2017
Courier Jason ‘Short Puc’ Lawlor from Ballyphehane has admitted he doesn’t even bother getting out of the van to see if people are at home anymore when delivering packages...
Smug first time Mum-To-Be in Shock After Realising ‘They Actually Come Out Your Vagina’Posted on Feb 6th, 2017
Even though she “sort of knew how it worked all along” a young expectant first-time mum is in shock this morning after the reality that she will have to force a small child out through her vagina suddenly hit her.
February 2017 - Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on Feb 1st, 2017
Raising Jupiter, Midge Ure, Dinosaur, Donna Taggart, Karl Blau and lots more..