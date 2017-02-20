Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork

Posted on Feb 20, 2017 in News

 
 

If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...

Check out this superb video of Cork harbour from above with shots of Monkstown, Cobh, Spike Island, Tivoli and Blackrock Castle.

 

 

 

 

