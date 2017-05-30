June 2017: Cork Live Music Preview
Soul in the City festival, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, The Band Anna, Mitski, Elbow at the Marquee and a load more....
Majority of People in Skibbereen Will Have Won Rowing Medals by 2025Posted on May 29th, 2017
And in thirty years time it is projected that the number of people from the town who have achieved a podium finish at the highest level in the sport will exceed the total number of people living in the town
Protestant Hurling Victory For CorkmanPosted on May 29th, 2017
Cork's sporting hero, Irish captain and world hockey goalkeeper of the year David Harte has won the Dutch league. Hurling fans may watch this clip as long as they attend confession immediately afterwards...
Taoiseach Coveney to Hold Victory Rally in Cork’s Event Centre That He Helped DeliverPosted on May 22nd, 2017
It is only fitting that the winner of the Fine Gael leadership contest and Ireland's new Taoiseach will hold his victory rally in the Event Centre he assured us would be built...
Cork Hurling Fan Really Regretting Booking Wedding For First Weekend in SeptemberPosted on May 22nd, 2017
Rebel supporter Michael O’Driscoll has been day dreaming about Cork being in the All-Ireland final all day when he should have been ringing wedding DJs…
Cork’s Top 10 Study DistractionsPosted on May 10th, 2017
It's exam time and there's no end to the temptations luring Cork's college students away from the books...