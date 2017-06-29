July 2017- Cork Live Music Preview
Fleet Foxes, Theo Katzman, Emeli Sandé, Paddys Casey, Valerie June and lots more top acts heading for the PROC this July...
|Click here to see the full eventguide
I Taught Peter O’Mahony Everything He Knows Says Fota Wildlife Lion KingPosted on Jun 23rd, 2017
As Cork’s Peter O’Mahony lines out to captain the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks in New Zealand a lion at Fota Island wildlife park has opened up the PROC about his relationship with the Irish number 6.
Hurling Boner: Our 7 Favourite Moments From Cork v The BlaasPosted on Jun 20th, 2017
From Conor Lehane's outrageous catch and point to the 'shoulder of the year' on poor Kevin Moran by Bill Cooper, Sunday's match gave us a bit more than a hurling semi...
June 2017: Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on May 30th, 2017
Soul in the City festival, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, The Band Anna, Mitski, Elbow at the Marquee and a load more....
Majority of People in Skibbereen Will Have Won Rowing Medals by 2025Posted on May 29th, 2017
And in thirty years time it is projected that the number of people from the town who have achieved a podium finish at the highest level in the sport will exceed the total number of people living in the town
Protestant Hurling Victory For CorkmanPosted on May 29th, 2017
Cork's sporting hero, Irish captain and world hockey goalkeeper of the year David Harte has won the Dutch league. Hurling fans may watch this clip as long as they attend confession immediately afterwards...