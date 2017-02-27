Judge awards €30,000 Compo to man who was hit by car in a dream





Cork Judge Patrick Moriarty has awarded a young man from Gurranabraher €30,000 compensation having been hit by a car being driven by a two headed Lllama during a dream.



Although the claimant, 23 year old Pinocchio Dennehy from Fibber’s Court was not sleep walking and was physically unhurt when he woke up he informed the court that he knew something bad had happened in the dream because he suddenly lost sight of the vehicle he was chasing at the time.



“I don’t know what I fell over because when I looked down I could only see my feet which had turned into giant frogs legs attached to purple dumbbells. I was very stressed.”



When asked by the judge, Dennehy denied that the speed he was travelling at was excessive.



“The Llama had stolen a bag of chips off me, your honour, if I didn’t leg it after the car to try to get them back off him I could’a starved to death and woken up.”



The defendant was not represented in court.

Share this story

Related Articles