Judge awards €30,000 Compo to man who was hit by car in a dream

Posted on Feb 27, 2017 in News

 
 



Cork Judge Patrick Moriarty has awarded a young man from Gurranabraher €30,000 compensation having been hit by a car being driven by a two headed Lllama during a dream.

Although the claimant, 23 year old Pinocchio Dennehy from Fibber’s Court was not sleep walking and was physically unhurt when he woke up he informed the court that he knew something bad had happened in the dream because he suddenly lost sight of the vehicle he was chasing at the time.

“I don’t know what I fell over because when I looked down I could only see my feet which had turned into giant frogs legs attached to purple dumbbells. I was very stressed.”
 
When asked by the judge, Dennehy denied that the speed he was travelling at was excessive.

“The Llama had stolen a bag of chips off me, your honour, if I didn’t leg it after the car to try to get them back off him I could’a starved to death and woken up.”

The defendant was not represented in court. 

 

Related Articles

Outrage as 82 Restaurants in the McKenna’s Top 100 Not in Cork

Outrage as 82 Restaurants in the McKenna’s Top 100 Not in Cork

Posted on Feb 27th, 2017

Food guide fail. Every Cork person knows that ALL of the country’s best restaurants are in Cork.

Read More

Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork

Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork

Posted on Feb 20th, 2017

If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...

Read More

Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 Mildness

Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 Mildness

Posted on Feb 20th, 2017

Emergency Weather Committee seek €500 million relief fund as incredible mildness sets in over the country...

Read More

Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in Australia

Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in Australia

Posted on Feb 19th, 2017

A Corkman and emigrant has made a series of phone calls home again to let his family and friends know that the weather is better in Australia....

Read More

Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re Home

Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re Home

Posted on Feb 13th, 2017

Courier Jason ‘Short Puc’ Lawlor from Ballyphehane has admitted he doesn’t even bother getting out of the van to see if people are at home anymore when delivering packages...

Read More

 
 

Advertising

 
2.5 million pageviews per month

Copyright ©2017 PeoplesRepublicOfCork.com & respective authors. All rights reserved. No content may be reproduced without the express permission of PeoplesRepublicOfCork.34-144
Home | Forums | Advertise | Submissions | Contact | Shop | Top of Page