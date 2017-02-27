Judge awards €30,000 Compo to man who was hit by car in a dream
Cork Judge Patrick Moriarty has awarded a young man from Gurranabraher €30,000 compensation having been hit by a car being driven by a two headed Lllama during a dream.
Although the claimant, 23 year old Pinocchio Dennehy from Fibber’s Court was not sleep walking and was physically unhurt when he woke up he informed the court that he knew something bad had happened in the dream because he suddenly lost sight of the vehicle he was chasing at the time.
“I don’t know what I fell over because when I looked down I could only see my feet which had turned into giant frogs legs attached to purple dumbbells. I was very stressed.”
When asked by the judge, Dennehy denied that the speed he was travelling at was excessive.
“The Llama had stolen a bag of chips off me, your honour, if I didn’t leg it after the car to try to get them back off him I could’a starved to death and woken up.”
The defendant was not represented in court.
Outrage as 82 Restaurants in the McKenna’s Top 100 Not in CorkPosted on Feb 27th, 2017
Food guide fail. Every Cork person knows that ALL of the country’s best restaurants are in Cork.
Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of CorkPosted on Feb 20th, 2017
If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...
Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 MildnessPosted on Feb 20th, 2017
Emergency Weather Committee seek €500 million relief fund as incredible mildness sets in over the country...
Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in AustraliaPosted on Feb 19th, 2017
A Corkman and emigrant has made a series of phone calls home again to let his family and friends know that the weather is better in Australia....
Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re HomePosted on Feb 13th, 2017
Courier Jason ‘Short Puc’ Lawlor from Ballyphehane has admitted he doesn’t even bother getting out of the van to see if people are at home anymore when delivering packages...