I Taught Peter O’Mahony Everything He Knows Says Fota Wildlife Lion King





As Cork’s Peter O’Mahony lines out to captain the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks in New Zealand a lion at Fota Island wildlife park has opened up the PROC about his relationship with the Irish number 6.



Claiming that he taught the former Pres boy and Cork Con player “pretty much everything he knows about being a lion” the giant cat has revealed that O’Mahony regularly snuck into the lion reserve in the wildlife park to take him on.



“Ah sure I remember him well,” claims O’Leary, “he used to come down here as a young fella on his own in his Pres uniform and climb over the fence to take me and my brothers on”.



O’Leary claims fighting the park’s lions hardened O’Mahony and turned him into the player he is today.



“I don’t have Sky Sports or Eirshite or whatever Munster’s big games are on now day but when I see him playing for Ireland on the auld RTE and I see him knocking fellas over it’s got me written all over it to be honest.”



“He’d be in here for a few hours wrestling with my brothers and myself”, says O’Leary, “he was a bit of ‘slap’ at first but we liked his aggression and he started to man up after a while. They’d throw us in a few gazelles, he’d chase them down and snap their necks no bother. The langer would start devouring them an’ all – our fucking dinner, like!”.



On news of his former student’s elevation to Lions captain he was typically ‘Cork’ about the appointment:



“Delighted for him obviously but I hope he doesn’t get carried away with himself now. He’d want to come down and visit us pretty lively when he gets back.”

Share this story

Related Articles

Protestant Hurling Victory For Corkman Cork's sporting hero, Irish captain and world hockey goalkeeper of the year David Harte has won the Dutch league. Hurling fans may watch this clip as long as they attend confession immediately afterwards... Tweet This Read More