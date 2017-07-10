Half Day Permission Slip for Cork Supporters

Posted on Jul 10, 2017 in News

 
 

Did you sleep it out for work after a day on the ran-tan in Thurles? Fear not. Fill out a permission slip and hand it in to your boss. 

 

Irish by misfortune, Cork by the Grace of God

