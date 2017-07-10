Half Day Permission Slip for Cork Supporters
Did you sleep it out for work after a day on the ran-tan in Thurles? Fear not. Fill out a permission slip and hand it in to your boss.
Munster Hurling Final Fan GuidePosted on Jul 6th, 2017
Cork hurlers take on Clare in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 4pm in the Munster final. Here's your guide to fanning the flames in what is likely to be a another hurling scorcher...
July 2017- Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on Jun 29th, 2017
Fleet Foxes, Theo Katzman, Emeli Sandé, Paddys Casey, Valerie June and lots more top acts heading for the PROC this July...
I Taught Peter O’Mahony Everything He Knows Says Fota Wildlife Lion KingPosted on Jun 23rd, 2017
As Cork’s Peter O’Mahony lines out to captain the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks in New Zealand a lion at Fota Island wildlife park has opened up the PROC about his relationship with the Irish number 6.
Hurling Boner: Our 7 Favourite Moments From Cork v The BlaasPosted on Jun 20th, 2017
From Conor Lehane's outrageous catch and point to the 'shoulder of the year' on poor Kevin Moran by Bill Cooper, Sunday's match gave us a bit more than a hurling semi...
June 2017: Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on May 30th, 2017
Soul in the City festival, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, The Band Anna, Mitski, Elbow at the Marquee and a load more....