Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in Australia





Corkman and emigrant Seánie Burke has phoned home again to let his family know that the weather is better in Australia.



The Glanmire electrician who has been working in the mines north of Perth for nearly ten years also called a number of friends for a “chat” providing each listener with a ten minute description of how warm it is in down under compared to Ireland.



Burke who hasn’t been back to Ireland since leaving in 2008 spent time before making the calls collecting data from international meteorological websites on the current temperatures as well as noting the amount of rain, fog and frost Ireland is experiencing at this time of year.



He then quoted this back to family and friends during the calls and contrasted the poor weather with the current sunny weather conditions in Australia.



“Will prob head to beach later for beers and some bbq shrimp”, he later posted on Facebook.



Seán cries himself to sleep every night.

