Expat Phones Home to Tell Family Weather is Better in Australia

Posted on Feb 19, 2017 in News

 
 



Corkman and emigrant Seánie Burke has phoned home again to let his family know that the weather is better in Australia.

The Glanmire electrician who has been working in the mines north of Perth for nearly ten years also called a number of friends for a “chat” providing each listener with a ten minute description of how warm it is in down under compared to Ireland.

Burke who hasn’t been back to Ireland since leaving in 2008 spent time before making the calls collecting data from international meteorological websites on the current temperatures as well as noting the amount of rain, fog and frost Ireland is experiencing at this time of year.

He then quoted this back to family and friends during the calls and contrasted the poor weather with the current sunny weather conditions in Australia.

“Will prob head to beach later for beers and some bbq shrimp”, he later posted on Facebook.

Seán cries himself to sleep every night.

 

Related Articles

Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork

Lamp this Unreal Drone Video of Cork

Posted on Feb 20th, 2017

If you have a Cork fetish like us then this will get you off big time...

Read More

Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 Mildness

Extreme Weather Watch: Ireland Being Blasted by FIERCE Category 5 Mildness

Posted on Feb 20th, 2017

Emergency Weather Committee seek €500 million relief fund as incredible mildness sets in over the country...

Read More

Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re Home

Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re Home

Posted on Feb 13th, 2017

Courier Jason ‘Short Puc’ Lawlor from Ballyphehane has admitted he doesn’t even bother getting out of the van to see if people are at home anymore when delivering packages...

Read More

Smug first time Mum-To-Be in Shock After Realising ‘They Actually Come Out Your Vagina’

Smug first time Mum-To-Be in Shock After Realising ‘They Actually Come Out Your Vagina’

Posted on Feb 6th, 2017

Even though she “sort of knew how it worked all along” a young expectant first-time mum is in shock this morning after the reality that she will have to force a small child out through her vagina suddenly hit her.

Read More

February 2017 - Cork Live Music Preview

February 2017 - Cork Live Music Preview

Posted on Feb 1st, 2017

Raising Jupiter, Midge Ure, Dinosaur, Donna Taggart, Karl Blau and lots more..

Read More

 
 

Advertising

 
2.5 million pageviews per month

Copyright ©2017 PeoplesRepublicOfCork.com & respective authors. All rights reserved. No content may be reproduced without the express permission of PeoplesRepublicOfCork.24-154
Home | Forums | Advertise | Submissions | Contact | Shop | Top of Page