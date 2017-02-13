Delivery Driver Couldn’t Be Arsed Checking If You’re Home
Courier Jason ‘Smokey’ Lawlor from Ballyphehane has admitted he doesn’t bother getting out of the van to see if people are at home anymore when delivering packages. The 34 year old claims he's "grand with dropping stuff to businesses" but houses only “annoys the shit" out of him.
“Look, they’re probably at work so why should I have to get out of the van and haul some box of bullshit up to the door when I can just drop a note in the letterbox or just drive on t’fuck and leave it back at the depot for them to collect?”
“I may not seem the type but I’ve thought about this pretty deeply. Basically if these langers can afford to be buying shite on the internet then they can afford to take the morning off to drive five miles to the depot and queue up like cattle at a milking parlour. Why should I deliver it right to their door? They can fuck off and collect it from the depot. Lazy pricks.”
Jason’s dream job is to work for An Post.
Smug first time Mum-To-Be in Shock After Realising ‘They Actually Come Out Your Vagina’Posted on Feb 6th, 2017
Even though she “sort of knew how it worked all along” a young expectant first-time mum is in shock this morning after the reality that she will have to force a small child out through her vagina suddenly hit her.
February 2017 - Cork Live Music PreviewPosted on Feb 1st, 2017
Raising Jupiter, Midge Ure, Dinosaur, Donna Taggart, Karl Blau and lots more..
Health Minister Aging Five Times Faster Than Growth in A&E QueuesPosted on Jan 30th, 2017
Consultants in Cork who recently met the health minister Simon Harris say that the 30 year old is ageing approximately five times faster than regular men his age.
Satan Signs Up To Jobs Website After Trump InaugurationPosted on Jan 23rd, 2017
Satan provided a steady stream of evil for the planet to contend with but his position has become redundant by Trump’s presidency so he's looking for a job....
Grim Reaper Can’t Believe He Didn’t Think of McGowan in 2016Posted on Jan 17th, 2017
Friends of Shane McGowan based in Cork say the singer is feeling particularly edgy about the new year having escaped the grim reaper's celebrity death scythe in 2016....