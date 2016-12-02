December 2016 - Cork Gig Preview
Up this month to round off the year are gigs from The Strypes, Lisa Hannigan, The Dead Heavys, The New York Brass Band, Talos and lots more..
|click here for the full event guide
Cork Hopes For 2017Posted on Jan 3rd, 2017
We look at the year ahead with our red tinted glasses to see what lies in store...
Pure Cork Moments of 2016Posted on Dec 21st, 2016
Pulling like a dog, yet another Ladies Football title, Rob's bronze medal, winning the FAI Cup, commemorating Dublin's failings and lots more to mull over during de crissmuss....
PROC Guide to Christmas PanicPosted on Dec 20th, 2016
Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a getting arrested for parking in a disabled spot or being escorted out of a book shop by security because you lost the rag when they told you Rob Heffernan’s book was sold out. Here are the top ways you can unwittingly turn into a complete langer this Christmas….
Cork Metro - Passenger FAQPosted on Dec 13th, 2016
We answer some frequently asked questions from intending passengers on the city's new subway system...
Cork Metro UnveiledPosted on Dec 5th, 2016
The PROC Transport Authority unveils Leeside's new metro system. Get on board, buy the t-shirt and please mind the gaf....